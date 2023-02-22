Singapore bank UOB's core net profit jumps 37% on rising rates

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI reported on Thursday a 37% increase in quarterly core profit as rising interest rates swelled net interest income at Singapore's smallest listed lender.

The Southeast Asian-focussed bank's core net profit rose to S$1.39 billion ($1.04 billion) in October-December from a year earlier, compared with an average estimate of S$1.2 billion from two analysts polled by Refinitiv. Including one-off expenses, UOB posted net profit of S$1.15 billion.

($1 = 1.3407 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Chang)

