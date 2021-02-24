Singapore bank UOB reports 32% drop in Q4 profit

United Overseas Bank Ltd reported a 32% fall in quarterly profit as Singapore's smallest listed bank said its net interest income declined and credit losses swelled.

UOB said on Thursday that October-December net profit slumped to S$688 million ($521.7 million) from a year earlier, in line with an average estimate of S$696.3 million of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3188 Singapore dollars)

