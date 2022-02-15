Singapore bank UOB Q4 profit jumps 48% on lower credit charges

Adds comment in second paragraph

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI reported a 48% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as Singapore's smallest listed lender benefited from a sharp fall in credit charges.

"We believe the worst is behind us. In Singapore, there are signs of market recovery where we see strong institutional loan growth and a rebound in card spending and wealth management activities," CEO Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

UOB's October-December net profit rose to S$1.02 billion ($758.6 million) from a year earlier, compared with an average estimate of S$986 million from four analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3446 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.