Singapore bank UOB Q4 profit jumps 48% on lower credit charges

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

United Overseas Bank Ltd reported a 48% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as Singapore's smallest listed lender benefited from a sharp fall in credit charges.

Adds comment in second paragraph

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI reported a 48% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as Singapore's smallest listed lender benefited from a sharp fall in credit charges.

"We believe the worst is behind us. In Singapore, there are signs of market recovery where we see strong institutional loan growth and a rebound in card spending and wealth management activities," CEO Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

UOB's October-December net profit rose to S$1.02 billion ($758.6 million) from a year earlier, compared with an average estimate of S$986 million from four analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3446 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters