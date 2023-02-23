Singapore bank OCBC's Q4 profit jumps 34% on rising rates

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) OCBC.SI reported a 34% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by higher interest rates, but income from wealth management fees and its insurance business fell sharply.

Net profit at Southeast Asia's second-largest bank by assets rose to S$1.31 billion ($976 million)in October-December from a year earlier. However, profit fell 19% from the third quarter.

The city-state's banks, among the most well capitalised in the world, benefited from an early rebound in the pandemic-hit economy, but higher funding costs and weak wealth management fees have emerged as key risks.

OCBC's fourth-quarter results showed non-interest income declined 42% from a year earlier, mainly due to lower wealth management fees as a result of subdued customer investment activities and valuation losses reported by the bank's insurance business.

Group CEO Helen Wong said in a statement that the earlier-than-expected China reopening could provide support to regional economies. Interest rates are expected to remain high as inflationary pressures linger, she added.

