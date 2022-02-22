Singapore bank OCBC's Q4 profit falls 14%, misses estimates

World Markets

Singapore's second-largest listed lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp missed market estimates on Wednesday by reporting a 14% drop in quarterly net profit, dragged by a rise in its operating expenses.

OCBC's net profit fell to S$973 million ($723.4 million) in October-December from S$1.13 billion a year earlier and versus the S$1.18 billion average of four analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3450 Singapore dollars)

