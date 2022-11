SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) OCBC.SI reported a 31% rise from a year earlier in quarterly net profit, powered by a surge in net interest income as banks benefit from higher interest rates.

