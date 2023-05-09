Singapore bank OCBC's Q1 net profit jumps 39% from a year earlier

Repeats to connect to earlier snaps

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's second biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI (OCBC) on Wednesday reported a 39% jump in its first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, saying performance was supported by its diversified income streams across banking, wealth management and insurance.

