Singapore bank OCBC's Q1 net profit jumps 39% from a year earlier

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 09, 2023 — 07:12 pm EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's second biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI (OCBC) on Wednesday reported a 39% jump in its first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, saying performance was supported by its diversified income streams across banking, wealth management and insurance.

