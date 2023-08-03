Singapore bank OCBC posts 34% rise in Q2 profit, in line with estimates

Adds results details and compares results with estimates in paragraph 2 and 3

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) OCBC.SI on Friday posted a 34% rise in second-quarter net profit that was in line with expectations, mainly driven by better income growth and partly offset by higher allowances.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia's second largest lender by assets, said April-June net profit climbed to S$1.71 billion ($1.28 billion) from S$1.28 billion a year earlier.

This compares with a mean estimate of S$1.76 billion in profit from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3410 Singapore dollars)

