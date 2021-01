SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI, said on Friday it had appointed Helen Wong, its deputy president as group CEO, succeeding Samuel Tsien, who will retire in April.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com; +65 64035676;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.