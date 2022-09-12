Singapore bank DBS sets decarbonisation targets for key sectors

Singapore's DBS Group announced decarbonisation targets for nine industry sectors, including power, oil and gas, aviation and shipping, and reinforced its commitment to net-zero financed emissions by 2050.

"The nine sectors represent the most carbon-intensive institutional banking segments financed by DBS," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

