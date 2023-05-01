News & Insights

Singapore bank DBS reports Q1 profit jumps 43% to new high

May 01, 2023 — 06:49 pm EDT

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group DBSM.SI, reported a 43% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday to a record high, citing higher net interest margin, sustained business momentum and resilient asset quality.

DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's largest lender by assets, said January-March net profit rose to S$2.57 billion ($1.92 billion) from S$1.8 billion a year ago. This beats the mean estimate of S$2.44 billion from five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3362 Singapore dollars)

