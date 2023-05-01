Singapore bank DBS reports Q1 profit jumps 43% to new high

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group DBSM.SI, reported a 43% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday to S$2.57 billion ($1.92 billion) from a year earlier, citing higher net interest margin, sustained business momentum and resilient asset quality.

($1 = 1.3362 Singapore dollars)

