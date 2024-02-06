News & Insights

Singapore bank DBS' fourth-quarter net profit rises 2% on-year, beats forecast

February 06, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - DBS Group DBSM.SI, Singapore's biggest bank, posted on Wednesday a 2% rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier on the back of a 9% increase in total income, according to a statement from the lender.

DBS, the first Singapore lender to kick start this earnings season, said October-December net profit grew to S$2.39 billion ($1.78 billion) from S$2.34 billion a year earlier.

This beat the mean estimate of S$2.37 billion from four analysts, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 1.3435 Singapore dollars)

