News & Insights

Singapore bank DBS commits up to $741 mln for charity over next decade- CEO

August 11, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui. for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group DBSM.SI will commit up to S$1 billion ($741.29 million) over the next 10 years to help improve the livelihoods of the low-income and underprivileged, its top executive said on Friday.

The move comes as DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's largest lender by assets, expected a record year in 2023 after posting a forecast-beating 48% jump in its second-quarter profit as higher interest rates helped drive income growth.

Besides higher interest rates, Singapore lenders have also benefited from strong inflows from wealthy customers amid global uncertainty, including U.S.-China geopolitical tensions, because of the city-state's status as a financial safe-haven.

DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta told reporters in a briefing on Friday that the bank will allocate roughly S$100 million each year in Singapore and its other key markets for the charity from 2024.

Other markets include India and China where DBS has presence and employees to volunteer to help with charity, he added.

($1 = 1.3490 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.