Stocks

Singapore August industrial output shrinks 8%, misses forecast

Contributor
Fathin Ungku Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's industrial production fell more than expected in August due to a plunge in electronics output, data showed on Thursday.

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production fell more than expected in August due to a plunge in electronics output, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output fell 8.0% in August from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, compared with a revised 0.1% decline in July. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 0.7% contraction.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production also missed forecast and fell 7.5%, after a 3.6% rise in July. The median forecast was for a growth of 0.1%.

Electronics output plunged 24.4% in August after showing flat growth in the previous month. Prior to July, the domestic electronics manufacturing sector has declined for every month this year.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((fathin.ungku@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular