Singapore August exports rise 7.7% y/y, higher than forecasts

Contributor
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Singapore's August non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 7.7% from a year earlier, beating forecasts, official data showed on Thursday, helped by items such as non-monetary gold and specialised machinery.

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's August non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 7.7% from a year earlier, beating forecasts, official data showed on Thursday, helped by items such as non-monetary gold and specialised machinery.

That compared with a revised 5.9% increase in July. Economists had forecast a 3.7% increase for August, according to the median of eight estimates.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports expanded 10.5% in August after a 1.2% rise in the previous month, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement. Economists had forecast a 0.9% rise.

Shipments of non-monetary gold rose 55.1% in August from a year earlier. The city-state is a big regional player in the gold trade, and exports can be affected by sharp swings in value. Electronics exports increased 5.7%.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More