Singapore August core inflation rises 5.1% vs forecast 5.0%

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in August, slightly more than forecast, driven by larger increases in the prices of services and food, official data showed on Friday.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 5.1% in August on a year-on-year basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5.0% increase in August. Headline inflation rose to 7.5%, compared with economists' forecast of 7.2%.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.