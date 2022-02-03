US Markets
Singapore approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid

Contributor
Chen Lin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PFIZER

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Singapore has approved Pfizer's PFE.N oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid, its Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday.

Paxlovid is the first COVID-19 oral treatment authorised for use in the city-state for the treatment of mild to moderate cases among adults at high risk of severe disease, HSA said in a statement.

