Singapore approves Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's Health Sciences Authority said on Wednesday it granted conditional approval for Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of some patients with COVID-19 infection.
South Korea, Japan, India and the United States have also approved the drug for emergency use.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens)
