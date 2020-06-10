US Markets
Singapore approves Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
John Geddie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Singapore's Health Sciences Authority said on Wednesday it granted conditional approval for Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of some patients with COVID-19 infection.

South Korea, Japan, India and the United States have also approved the drug for emergency use.

South Korea, Japan, India and the United States have also approved the drug for emergency use.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens)

