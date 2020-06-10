Singapore approves Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's Health Sciences Authority said on Wednesday it granted conditional approval for Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of some patients with COVID-19 infection.

South Korea, Japan, India and the United States have also approved the drug for emergency use.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens)

