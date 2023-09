SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Singapore has appointed Chia Der Jiun as the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore with effect from Jan 1., 2024, the city-state's central bank said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore)

