Singapore Airshow to go ahead despite virus worries

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Singapore Airshow, Asia's biggest gathering of aerospace and defence industry executives, will go ahead as planned but a meeting of international aviation officials has been cancelled, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday. There had been concerns over the staging of the event, scheduled to run over Feb. 11-16, after a virus outbreak in China prompted measures by several nations, including the wealthy city-state, to rein in the spread of infections. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez) ((anshuman.daga@tr.com; +65 64035676; Reuters Messaging: anshuman.daga.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SINGAPORE AIRSHOW/ (URGENT)

