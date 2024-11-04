Singapore Airlines Unveils S$1.1 Billion A350 Retrofit Plan

SIA – Singapore Airlines (SG:C6L) has released an update.

Singapore Airlines is set to invest S$1.1 billion in retrofitting its Airbus A350 fleet with new premium cabins, including a luxurious First Class in its ultra-long-range aircraft and enhanced Business Class across 41 planes. This ambitious program aims to redefine long-haul travel by offering greater comfort, privacy, and convenience for discerning travelers. The upgrade will also include improvements to Premium Economy and Economy Class, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

