Singapore Airlines to raise $10.5 bln in rights issue amid coronavirus shock

Singapore Airlines said it would issue S$5.3 billion($3.70 billion) in new equity and up to S$9.7 billion($6.78 billion) via mandatory convertible bonds in a rights issue backed by state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

"The company intends to use the proceeds from the rights issues to fund capital and operational expenditure requirements," SIA said in a statement late on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4313 Singapore dollars)

