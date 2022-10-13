Commodities

Singapore Airlines, Tata Group in talks over integration of Vistara and Air India

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India's Tata Group regarding a potential deal, which may involve integration of Vistara and Air India.

