Singapore Airlines, Tata Group in talks over integration of Vistara and Air India

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India's Tata Group regarding a potential deal, which may involve integration of Vistara and Air India.

