Singapore Airlines staff offered COVID-19 vaccinations

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI said on Tuesday some of its Singapore-based staff have been offered COVID-19 vaccinations by the government.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine include cabin crew, pilots, airport-based staff whose job requires them to interact with passengers, and selected engineering staff.

Singapore has only approved Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N vaccine but has said it has secured enough doses for its 5.7 million population, including from other vaccine-makers like Moderna MRNA.O and Sinovac SVA.O.

The city-state is currently rolling out the vaccine among healthcare workers, with the elderly to follow next month. Vaccines will be available to all residents by year-end at the latest.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. [

"Participation is voluntary, and the SIA group strongly encourages all eligible staff to take up this offer," Singapore Airlines said.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

