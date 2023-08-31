Singapore Airlines (SINGF) Price Target Increased by 14.47% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines (OTC:SINGF) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 14.47% from the prior estimate of 4.46 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.49 to a high of 7.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.28% from the latest reported closing price of 5.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Airlines. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SINGF is 0.16%, an increase of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 107,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,785K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,815K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 21.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,281K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 4.32% over the last quarter.

EWS - iShares MSCI Singapore ETF holds 4,285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares, representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,225K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.