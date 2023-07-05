Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) Price Target Increased by 7.30% to 6.59

The average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) has been revised to 6.59 / share. This is an increase of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 6.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.75 to a high of 7.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.17% from the latest reported closing price of 7.18 / share.

Singapore Airlines Maintains 5.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Airlines. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C6L is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 104,492K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,832K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,785K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,815K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,701K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 2.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,332K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,281K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 4.32% over the last quarter.

EWS - iShares MSCI Singapore ETF holds 4,725K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 8.26% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,225K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 4.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.