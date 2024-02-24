Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 7.11

The average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) has been revised to 7.11 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 6.75 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 9.63 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.37% from the latest reported closing price of 7.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Airlines. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C6L is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 127,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,674K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,100K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,020K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,114K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 1.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,351K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,321K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 1.55% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,661K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,269K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 1.62% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 4,088K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567K shares, representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C6L by 2.63% over the last quarter.

