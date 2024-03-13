News & Insights

Commodities

Singapore Airlines readies 10-year dollar bond issuance, term sheet shows

Credit: REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

March 13, 2024 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI is preparing to issue a 10-year dollar bond that could raise at least $300 million, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Initial price guidance for the deal has been set at the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate plus 150 basis points, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. The size of the deal could reach $500 million, one of the sources added.

The sources could not be identified discussing confidential information.

"At this juncture, a 10-year U.S. dollar bond issuance looks attractive," a Singapore Airlines spokeperson said, adding the company regularly reviewed its funding requirements versus its existing cash position.

Orders worth more than $1 billion have been lodged on Thursday by potential investors, a book message sent by the deal's bankers showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.