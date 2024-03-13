Singapore Airlines readies 10-year dollar bond issuance, term sheet shows

By Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI is preparing to issue a 10-year dollar bond that could raise at least $300 million, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Initial price guidance for the deal has been set at the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate plus 150 basis points, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. The size of the deal could reach $500 million, one of the sources added.

The sources could not be identified discussing confidential information.

"At this juncture, a 10-year U.S. dollar bond issuance looks attractive," a Singapore Airlines spokeperson said, adding the company regularly reviewed its funding requirements versus its existing cash position.

Orders worth more than $1 billion have been lodged on Thursday by potential investors, a book message sent by the deal's bankers showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.