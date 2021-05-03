Markets

Singapore Airlines Raises Additional Liquidity From Sale-and-leaseback Deals

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines has completed sale-and-leaseback deals for 11 aircraft, arranged by four different parties, comprising seven Airbus A350-900s and four Boeing 787-10s, raising approximately S$2.0 billion. Since 1 April 2020, the company has successfully raised approximately S$15.4 billion in fresh liquidity.

SIA said it continues to have access to more than S$2.1 billion in committed credit lines, along with the option to raise up to S$6.2 billion in additional mandatory convertible bonds before the AGM in July 2021.

The SIA Group stated that it will continue to explore additional means to raise liquidity as necessary.

