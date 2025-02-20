News & Insights

Singapore Airlines Q3 Profit Rises

February 20, 2025 — 09:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SI), Thursday announced the financial results for the third quarter, revealing net profit of S$1.626 billion or 51.8 cents compared to S$659 million or 15.6 cents in the previous year.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent, to S$5.219 billion from S$5.082 billion last year.

The company expects demand of air travel to stay strong in the last quarter of financial year 2024-25.

