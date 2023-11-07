Singapore Airlines posts record half-year profit as air travel demand soars

Updates withn details and background in paragraphs 3-5

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI on Tuesday posted a record half-year profit on the back of strong demand for travel, reflecting a rebound in passenger traffic to the northern part of Asia as countries fully reopened post the Covid pandemic.

The city-state'snational carrier said net profit rose to S$1.44 billion ($1.06 billion) for the six months ended Sept. 30 from S$926.9 million reported a year ago.

"The robust demand for air travel continued into the Northern Summer travel season, led by the rebound in passenger traffic to North Asia with the full reopening of China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and Taiwan," the airline said in a statement.

Singapore Airlines also recorded a S$413 million decrease in costs associated with fuel for the six-month period but flagged concerns around a spike in prices due to supply risks in the oil market.

It declared an interim dividend of 10 Singapore cents per share.

($1 = 1.3543 Singapore dollars)

