Singapore Airlines posts first-ever annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss due to poor fuel hedging bets and a collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, a bellwether for premium travel in Asia, swung to a S$212 million ($149.14 million) net loss in the financial year ended March 31, down from a S$683 million profit a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter, it lost S$732 million, down from a S$203 million profit the prior year. It did not declare a dividend.

($1 = 1.4215 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.