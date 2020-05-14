Singapore Airlines posts first annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

Posts $149 mln net loss for year ended March 31

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss, citing poor fuel hedging bets and the collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic and said the timing of any recovery was uncertain.

The airline, a bellwether for premium travel in Asia, swung to a S$212 million ($149.14 million) net loss in the financial year ended March 31, down from a S$683 million profit a year earlier, in line with guidance to investors provided last week.

In the fourth quarter, it lost S$732 million, down from a S$203 million profit the prior year. Singapore Airlines did not declare a dividend and said the prospects of a recovery in international travel depended on when border controls and travel restrictions eased.

"There are few signs of abatement in the COVID-19 pandemic," the airline said in a statement. "The group will maintain a minimum flight connectivity within its network during this period, while ensuring the flexibility to scale up capacity if there is an uptick in demand."

Singapore Airlines and regional arm SilkAir have cut 96% of capacity through the end of June, and low-cost arm Scoot has cut 98%.

Singapore, a small city-state that lacks a domestic aviation market, is closed to transit passengers that the airline normally relies on for much of its revenue.

The airline said in February it had entered fuel hedging contracts through March 31, 2025. A collapse in the global oil market LCOc1, which has lost more than half of its value so far this year, led to big losses on those contracts, including S$710 million recorded in the fourth quarter.

Singapore Airlines said further hedging losses were likely in the current financial year.

($1 = 1.4215 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson and Barbara Lewis)

