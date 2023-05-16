News & Insights

Singapore Airlines posts annual profit after three years

May 16, 2023 — 05:35 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra and Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) SIAL.SI posted its first full-year profit since 2020 on Tuesday, as demand in key markets surged with the reopening of domestic borders and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions on international air travel.

The company logged a net profit of S$2.16 billion ($1.63 billion) for the year ended March 31, compared with a loss of S$962 million in the previous year.

Six analysts had, on average, estimated a profit of S$2.10 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

SIA's board proposed a final dividend of 28 Singapore cents per share for the year.

