Singapore Airlines posts 55% rise in half-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 07, 2023 — 04:27 am EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI on Tuesday posted a 55.4% rise in half-year profit on the back of robust demand for travel.

The country's flag carrier said net profit rose to S$1.44 billion ($1.06 billion) for the six months ended Sept.30 from S$926.9 million reported a year ago.

($1 = 1.3543 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

