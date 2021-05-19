Companies

Singapore Airlines posts $3.2 bln annual loss, to issue convertible bonds

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Wednesday posted its second-consecutive annual loss, widening to a record S$4.27 billion ($3.20 billion) and said it would issue S$6.2 billion of convertible bonds to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

May 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI on Wednesday posted its second-consecutive annual loss, widening to a record S$4.27 billion ($3.20 billion) and said it would issue S$6.2 billion of convertible bonds to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

The loss for the 12 months ended March 31 was worse than the average S$3.27 billion forecast from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

It was also far bigger than the S$212 million annual loss the financial prior year, its first ever dip into the red, when only one quarter was affected by the pandemic. Annual revenue fell 76.1% to S$3.82 billion in the financial year ended March 31.

($1 = 1.3323 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular