Companies

Singapore Airlines posts $106 mln Q3 loss as passenger numbers plunge 98%

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday swung to a S$142 million ($106.36 million) net loss in the third quarter as passenger numbers plunged by 97.6% due to the pandemic, though its cargo business held up better given a tight freight market.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI on Thursday swung to a S$142 million ($106.36 million) net loss in the third quarter as passenger numbers plunged by 97.6% due to the pandemic, though its cargo business held up better given a tight freight market.

The loss compared with the prior year's S$315 million profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell 76.1% to S$1.07 billion.

($1 = 1.3351 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More