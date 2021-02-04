Singapore Airlines posts $106 mln Q3 loss as passenger numbers plunge 98%

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI on Thursday swung to a S$142 million ($106.36 million) net loss in the third quarter as passenger numbers plunged by 97.6% due to the pandemic, though its cargo business held up better given a tight freight market.

The loss compared with the prior year's S$315 million profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell 76.1% to S$1.07 billion.

($1 = 1.3351 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney)

