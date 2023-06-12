Singapore Airlines names JoAnn Tan as new finance head

Adds details about JoAnn Tan in paragraph 2 and on Tan Kai Ping in paragraph 3

June 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI said on Monday it has appointed JoAnn Tan as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Tan Kai Ping who will now take over as executive vice president-operations and chief operations officer.

JoAnn Tan, in her current role as senior vice president of marketing planning, led the company's efforts to restore its network connectivity and capacity after international borders reopened post the pandemic, the airlines said.

While Tan Kai Ping, in the role of CFO, helped strengthen the carrier's financial resilience and was involved in the proposed merger between Air India and Vistara, he will now be responsible for Singapore Airlines' cabin crew and flight operations unit.

