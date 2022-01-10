Commodities

Singapore Airlines mandates banks for U.S. dollar bond deal -term sheet

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Singapore Airlines has mandated banks to work on a U.S dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The airline will start briefings with global investors about the deal on Tuesday, the term sheet said.

