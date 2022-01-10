Singapore Airlines mandates banks for U.S. dollar bond deal -term sheet
SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI has mandated banks to work on a U.S dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The airline will start briefings with global investors about the deal on Tuesday, the term sheet said.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)
((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.