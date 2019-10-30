Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines sign codeshare agreement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI and Malaysia Airlines signed a wide-ranging agreement to codeshare on more routes between the two countries and elsewhere, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines and its unit SilkAir will codeshare on 16 domestic locations with Malaysian Airlines, while allowing the former to codeshare on flights to Europe, South Africa, among other destinations.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.