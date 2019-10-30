Commodities

Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines sign codeshare agreement

Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines signed a wide-ranging agreement to codeshare on more routes between the two countries and elsewhere, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines and its unit SilkAir will codeshare on 16 domestic locations with Malaysian Airlines, while allowing the former to codeshare on flights to Europe, South Africa, among other destinations.

