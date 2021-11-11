Singapore Airlines' losses narrow in Q2 after cost cutting, air travel pickup

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) SIAL.SI reported on Thursday a narrower second-quarter loss due to cost cutting efforts, record cargo revenue and an improvement in passenger numbers from a low base.

The net loss of S$427.6 million ($315.6 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30 was down from a record S$2.34 billion loss in the same period a year earlier, when the airline took large impairment charges on older planes.

