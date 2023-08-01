News & Insights

SINGY

Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR (SINGY) Price Target Increased by 15.43% to 10.13

August 01, 2023 — 08:05 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR (OTC:SINGY) has been revised to 10.13 / share. This is an increase of 15.43% from the prior estimate of 8.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.93 to a high of 14.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.71% from the latest reported closing price of 10.98 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SINGY / Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Old Mission Capital holds 22K shares.

Additional reading:

