Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR (SINGY) Price Target Increased by 15.43% to 10.13

The average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR (OTC:SINGY) has been revised to 10.13 / share. This is an increase of 15.43% from the prior estimate of 8.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.93 to a high of 14.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.71% from the latest reported closing price of 10.98 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 22K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.