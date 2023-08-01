Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR (SINGY) Price Target Increased by 15.43% to 10.13

The average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR (OTC:SINGY) has been revised to 10.13 / share. This is an increase of 15.43% from the prior estimate of 8.78 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.93 to a high of 14.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.71% from the latest reported closing price of 10.98 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Old Mission Capital holds 22K shares.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.