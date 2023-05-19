Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR (SINGY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.42 per share ($0.83 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.36%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR is 8.99. The forecasts range from a low of 7.01 to a high of $10.66. The average price target represents an increase of 0.95% from its latest reported closing price of 8.90.

The projected annual revenue for Singapore Airlines Limited - ADR is 18,012MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 22K shares.

