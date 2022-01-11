Singapore Airlines launches 7-year US dollar bond - term sheet

SYDNEY Jan 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI launched a 7-year U.S. dollar bond on Wednesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal consists of one tranche and price guidance to investors has been set at Treasuries plus 210 basis points, the term sheet said.

Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

