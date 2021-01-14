Singapore Airlines lands US dollar debut successfully

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, January 14 (IFR) - Singapore Airlines made a successful debut in the US dollar bond market, achieving tight pricing even though it is operating at a fraction of its pre-pandemic capacity.

The airline sold US$500m 3% 5.5-year senior bonds at 99.573 to yield 3.085%, or Treasuries plus 260bp, inside initial guidance of 300bp area.

The issuer is unrated, which ordinarily would require bonds to be marketed on a yield basis, but sole global coordinator Citigroup and joint bookrunners Bank of America and HSBC pointed to its majority ownership by state-owned Temasek Holdings.

Triple A rated state-owned investment holding company Temasek Holdings owns a 55.75% stake in SIA, and underwrote a S$8.8bn (US$6.6bn) rights offering for the airline last year, while the Singapore Ministry of Finance owns one special share in the airline giving it veto power on certain matters.

Nomura’s sales and trading desk pointed out that the bonds lack a change of control clause to protect holders in case Temasek cut its shareholding, but investors expected the government to support SIA if necessary, given its strategic importance to the country and Singapore’s ambitions as a global aviation hub.

As a result, bookrunners guided investors to reference points from Singaporean government-linked companies. Temasek’s 2030 bonds, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody’s/S&P), were seen at Treasuries plus 35bp when bookbuilding began, and SIA was expected to come 200bp–250bp back of that – in the end landing about 225bp wide.

Other Singapore Inc reference points came from PSA International’s 2030s, rated Aa1 by Moody’s, at Treasuries plus 60bp, and Singtel’s 2030s, rated A1/A (Moody’s/S&P), at plus 67bp.

SIA’s Singapore dollar-denominated 2030s were trading at a yield of 3.425%, which translated to Treasuries plus 286bp in US dollar terms, meaning that the airline achieved a better cost of funding in the deeper US dollar market.

Final books were over US$2.85bn from 150 accounts, with Asia taking 76% of the Reg S bonds and EMEA 24%. Asset managers and fund managers took 83%, banks 8%, insurers 4%, and private banks and others 5%.

The airline had received reverse enquiries in mid-2020 from investors interested in a US dollar bond, but was well served by waiting a few months for market sentiment and its own business to improve. In the six months ended September 30, SIA reported a net loss of S$3.5bn and 80% year-on-year drop in revenue.

SIA is slowly recovering and said on Monday that it expects its total passenger capacity to rise to around 25% of pre-Covid levels at the end of March, by which time it will fly to 45% of its usual destinations. Its cargo network has begun to expand again, and the airline now visits 61 cities, as of September 30 2020, up from 26 on April 1 2020.

The airline maintained access to capital markets last year, even as its revenues dried up.

In addition to the June 2020 rights issue, comprising S$5.3bn of shares and S$3.5bn of mandatory convertible zero-coupon bonds, it sold a S$850m five-year convertible bond in November at a yield of 1.625% and 45.77% conversion premium, followed by a S$500m 10-year bond at 3.5% the same month.

The MCBs have a 10-year life and will either convert to shares at maturity or the issuer can redeem them earlier at a price that gives a 4%–6% annual yield to investors. It has approval to sell up to S$6.2bn more MCBs at the same terms.

Nomura’s sales and trading desk estimated that SIA is burning through S$415m per month, which would last for 17 months with no revenue, based on the company’s cash of S$7.1bn at the end of September, rising to 43 months if it draws on its available credit facilities and issues the additional MCBs.

Airline bonds have often been challenging propositions. The last Asian airline to come to the US dollar bond market was Hainan Airlines, part of the highly indebted HNA Group, which sold a US$100m two-year non-put one unrated issue in October 2018 at a yield to maturity of 13.17%. In 2020 it renegotiated with bondholders to extend the maturity by a year.

Since then, Virgin Australia has collapsed into administration and inflicted a haircut on bondholders, Garuda Indonesia was forced to extend the maturity of its US$500m sukuk by three years because it could not repay them on schedule, and Thai Airways has restructured its debt.

Cathay Pacific was the last Asian airline to announce plans for a new dollar bond offering, but investors pushed back at its proposed pricing level and the plan was dropped. The unrated Hong Kong airline held investor roadshows in September 2019, at a time when Hong Kong’s protests had dampened demand for flights there.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

((daniel.stanton@refinitiv.com; +65 64174548))