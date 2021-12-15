Singapore Airlines in provisional deal to buy seven A350 freighters

Would replace prior order for 15 A320neos and two A350-900s

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) SIAL.SI said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE AIR.PA A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a swap with 15 A320neos and two A350-900 passenger planes in its order book, the airline said in a statement.

Those planes had a list value of $2.3 billion when Airbus last published prices in 2018, roughly the same price as seven A350-900 passenger planes at the time, making it unclear how much incremental revenue the planemaker will get from the deal.

The deal with one of Asia's major carriers is nonetheless a significant boost for Airbus' efforts to penetrate a cargo market long dominated by its U.S. rival.

Reuters reported in November that Airbus hoped to land a freighter deal with SIA as Qatar Airways, embroiled in a row over surface damage to existing A350s, favoured a deal for Boeing 777X freighters.

SIA said the A350 freighters, along options for another five, will replace its fleet of seven ageing Boeing Co BA.N 747 freighters and help the airline reduce carbon emissions.

