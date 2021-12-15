Singapore Airlines in provisional deal to buy seven A350 freighters

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE AIR.PA A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a swap with 15 A320neos and two A350-900 passenger planes in its order book along with five options for more A350 freighters, the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.