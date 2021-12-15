Companies
AIR

Singapore Airlines in provisional deal to buy seven A350 freighters

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE AIR.PA A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a swap with 15 A320neos and two A350-900 passenger planes in its order book along with five options for more A350 freighters, the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular