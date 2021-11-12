Companies

Singapore Airlines has 79% of fleet ready to capitalise on any demand increase

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore Airlines Ltd has 79% of its fleet and the vast majority of pilots and cabin crew active so that it can quickly capitalise on any increase in demand, the airline's chief executive said on Friday.

"We have 92% of pilots and 86% of cabin crew now back with us," he told analysts and media. "At the level we are operating now which is 37% of pre-COVID capacity, going up to 43% in December, we are quite comfortable with this return rate."

SIA said on Thursday market conditions were improving after it reported a narrower second-quarter loss due to cost-cutting efforts, record cargo revenue and an improvement in passenger numbers from a low base.

