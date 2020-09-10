Singapore Airlines Group Announces Staff Reduction

(RTTNews) - The Singapore Airlines Group said it needs to cut around 4,300 positions across Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot. After taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition, and the take up of voluntary departure schemes, the potential job cuts across the Group may be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and across the Group's overseas stations.

Singapore Airlines said this decision was taken in light of the long road to recovery for the global airline industry due to the debilitating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The next few weeks will be some of the toughest in the history of the SIA Group as some of our friends and colleagues leave the company. We will conduct this process in a fair and respectful manner, and do our best to ensure that they receive all the necessary support during this very trying time," Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said.

